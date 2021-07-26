Took wife to Nainital to push her off cliff: Man held for murder

New Delhi: A 24-year-old man has claimed that he took his wife to Nainital and pushed her from the hill. Police have arrested the accused from Dwarka. Police said the accused was identified as Rajesh Roy who allegedly killed his wife after he was frustrated with daily fights.



As per the official, during the investigation, they found that a case under Section 376 (rape) of IPC was registered in 2020 at Dabri police station.

The complainant in the case was the woman (deceased). During the investigation, accused Rajesh was arrested on August 8, 2020, and sent to judicial custody. Later, the accused was released on bail on October 19, 2020, as the victim gave an affidavit that they would marry each other and a chargesheet was filed by the investigating officer.

"Thereafter they married each other. Rajesh had family issues and got disturbed with his mother-in-law as his wife used to go to her house frequently for 4-5 days and he got frustrated of daily quarrels," police said.

On June 7, 2021, his wife came to her matrimonial house and on June 11, the accused told his wife to come with him to his hometown (Uttarakhand) but his mother-in-law and brother-in-law refused to send her with him as they told him that he did not give proper food and accommodation to the victim. "The accused told her to come with him on June 11 and she went with him," the official said.

Later, the woman's parents reported that their daughter was missing. A missing report was lodged on June 15 because her phone was switched off from June 12 and a search operation was carried out but nothing concrete was found.

Later the deceased's parents moved an application under Section 97 CrPC for the search of the woman as confined by her husband in the Dwarka Court and the application was marked to sub-inspector Narender Singh.

"With the help of CDR and technical analysis, we traced Rajesh and found that the last location of the victim on June 12 was in Nainital and accused's location was also the same" the official said. Police said during the investigation, he disclosed that he took his wife to Nainital and pushed her off a hill in Nainital (murdered her) due to daily quarrels. "Search for the body is on and a team is being sent to Nainital," the official said.