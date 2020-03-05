Toll in northeast Delhi violence rises to 52

New Delhi: The death toll in the clashes that erupted across northeast Delhi last month has risen to 52, with another death being reported from the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital on Thursday.



At least 44 deaths - 43 men and 1 woman - have been reported by the hospital, while three deaths were reported from the LNJP Hospital and five from RML Hospital.

GTB Hospital's Medical Director Sunil Kumar said: "Most of the deceased were young, as they fell in the age group between 20 to 40. Out of the 44 dead, only one is female."

He also said that 298 patients have been treated so far at the hospital.

Property worth crores was reported to be damaged in the violence that continued for four days in northeast Delhi after clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters took a communal colour.

The issue has rocked Parliament, after Congress-led opposition raised the issue for discussion leading to the adjournment in both the houses.

(Image from hindustantimes.com)