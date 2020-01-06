'Told them I was blind, but they kept beating me'

New Delhi: The scenario at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday was brimming with chaos, anger, and fear, with students still in shock after the Sunday attack by a masked mob, who they alleged belonged to ABVP. Many students were injured in the attack. However, as most of the crowd ran towards Sabarmati Hostel to save themselves, the most brutal brunt was witnessed there.



Surya Prakash, an MPhil student doing his research in Sanskrit was one of the students whose room the mob entered and vandalized. Prakash who is a blind student at JNU, was in his room when he heard some noises and locked his room. "If I look fine, it is after I visited the hospital. I went to the hospital and stayed there for one hour, after which I was released. My hand is swollen and they beat me up on my back. My whole hand is paining. The doctor has asked me to visit once more, to get an X-ray done," he said.

'Mob entered and started beating me up

According to Prakash, he heard some noises at 4 in the evening, but nothing major happened then. "Again a mob came around 7 pm and started abusing us. To save myself, I locked my room, thinking nobody will say anything to me. Because I have a fight with no one. But they broke my window glass," said Prakash.

He added that while he kept shouting he was blind, the mob paid no heed. "The mob said that we were lying and broke the lock of my door. Then they started beating me up and kept saying that I was not blind. But then one of them pointed out that I was indeed blind. I could smell alcohol on them," he added.

'Not the target'

Belonging to Davariya village in East Uttar Pradesh, Prakash said he has been living in his room alone, as his fellow mate is back home. Interestingly, Prakash said that he has been receiving calls from the unknown number who say that he was "not the target."

"I have been receiving calls from an unknown number telling me that I was not the target and that I should stop talking to the media. They also asked me not to identify them. They said you are blind and it wasn't our intention to beat you up, we will help you, but stop talking to the police," he added.

An environment of fear

Prakash, resonating with the thoughts of many students, said that the campus is not safe anymore. "After the media and police leave and things start to fall at the place, the whole environment will be nothing but hostile. I don't feel this place is safe anymore. Not just for me but for everyone else," he said.

Post the Sunday attacks, many students were seen leaving the hostel premises. "More than us, it is my relatives who are scared. They have asked me to come here," said Nupur, a Masters' student.

Many students were seen leaving with their bags and blankets. "I am moving to my friend's room for the moment," said a student, who didn't want to be named.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has registered a case against unidentified people for rioting and damage to property.