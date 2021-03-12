Toddler crushed to death by speeding tractor

Ghaziabad: A three-year- old toddler was crushed to death by a speeding tractor when she had gone to a nearby temple to offer prayers on Maha Shivratri on Thursday morning.



The tractor driver fled away from the spot leaving the tractor behind while the family members of the deceased along with local people staged protest by blocking the road demanding quick arrest of the accused.

The incident took place around 8 am in Javli village under Tila Mod police station area of Ghaziabad. The victim identified as Urmila, daughter of Lalit had gone to offer prayers at a nearby temple when a speeding tractor that belongs to a man of same village identified as Bhola hit the child. Finding the girl critically injured, the tractor driver fled from the spot leaving the tractor behind.

Locals gathered at the spot and the victim's family was informed. The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to injuries during treatment. Police was also informed and a team from Tila Mod police station reached the spot. There was a tussle between the police and family members of the deceased as they demanded arrest of the accused.

The family blocked the road for nearly an hour and staged protest outside the police station. Senior police officials including circle officer Sahibabad Alok Dubey reached the spot and managed to pacify them on assurance of quick actions into the matter. The girl's father gave a written complaint to police and a case was registered against the accused tractor driver.

"Following the complaint received from victim's father, an FIR under section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death due to negligence) of IPC has been registered against the unidentified accused. We are investigating the case to identify the accused and he will be nabbed soon," said CO Alok Dubey.