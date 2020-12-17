To push digital policing, Crime Branch asked to inspect internet connections at police stations

New Delhi: With pandemic increasing pressure within the Delhi Police to set up the technological infrastructure for digital processing of paperwork, Commissioner SN Shrivastava has now directed the Capital's elite unit, Crime Branch, to conduct inspections at police stations and sort out issues of poor internet connectivity.



Sources said that the Commissioner directed senior officials that teams of districts, Crime Branch and Communications should organise inspections of specifically those police stations having poor connectivity to the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) internet and sort out the issue at the earliest.

The data accessed by Millennium Post (till September) revealed that bandwidth with copper wire cyber highway (2 MB per second) had been completed in 12 police stations whereas in over 160 police stations, bandwidth with fiber cable cyber highway (8 MBPS) had been completed. In 23 police stations, cyber highways were not available.

Sources said that in one of the meetings held in September, the Commissioner had directed the DCP (Communication) and consultant CRO to resolve the issue of high-speed internet connectivity expeditiously.

"DCP Communication was directed to submit a weekly report to Special CP (Operations) about the performance of Cyber Highway connectivity," the sources added. Meanwhile, a review was also made on the video conferencing mechanism for meeting complainants.

Commissioner Shrivastava had directed earlier that all district DCPs should set up a video conferencing system in remaining police stations and ACP offices expeditiously.

"It should be a robust and reliable system so that proper utilisation can be ensured," Delhi Police told senior officials. According to police, district DCPs should fix up time slots for meeting complainants, visitors through VC and keep records of the same. As per data, in 15 districts and four units over 200 VC hearing systems were completed whereas more than 6,000 complainants were heard since September 1.

The top cop had earlier said that the Delhi Police had devised a mechanism to redress public grievances even during the COVID19 situation by hearing them over video conference (VC). He said that all DCsP and above, including him, will entertain meeting requests through Email, telephone and notify the date, time, and place for VCs.