To pay off his loan, unemployed man blackmails friend

new delhi: In order to pay his house loan, a 23-year-old unemployed man started blackmailing his friend of making viral her videos, photos and chatting on social media which led to his arrest from Amritsar. Police identified the accused as Manpreet Singh. The official said that on August 18, one lady complainant reported that before eight months, Manpreet Singh from Amritsar had sent follow request to her and started chatting on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. They made video calls to each other many times but never met personally.