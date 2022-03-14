To kill friend, man hands him bag stuffed with bomb

noidA: Noida police has arrested a man who tried to kill his friend by putting explosives in a bag and handing it over to victim. The incident took place around a week ago in Chotpur village near Sector 63. Police said that the accused had learned to make bombs by watching videos on YouTube.



The incident took place on March 5 at a vegetable market near Bahlolpur village of Noida. The victim has been identified as Kapil, a native of Hardoi district and lives at a rented house in Chotpur village under Noida Sector 63 police station limits.

According to police, the bag containing explosives was given to Kapil by his friend, Ram Sharan, who works with him at the same textile factory. "Locals informed police that a blast has taken place from a bag that a person was carrying. Police team rushed to the spot and took the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment. Kapil sustained injuries on his back and lower body and was out of danger," Harish Chander, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida said.

"As soon as his condition stabilised, police interrogated him, and during questioning, he told them that while he was purchasing vegetables in the evening, his friend came by and handed over a bag to him and asked him to take care of it," Chander added.

He further told the police that he was totally unaware of what was inside the bag. "Kapil put the bag on his back and continued shopping. A few minute later, a blast occurred. Kapil's claims were verified by the accused when police interrogated him after the arrest was made. The accused confessed to have intensions to kill Kapil over enmity," the DCP said.

"The accused told police that he learned making the bomb after watching videos on YouTube. He took out explosive powder from fire crackers and made a bomb. When Kapil moved with the bag on his shoulder, some friction occured in the battery attached with the bomb which created a spark and the blast occurred.

The accused was produced before the court and was sent to the jail after registering a case against him under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code," Chander said.