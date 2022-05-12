To improve green cover, govt to plant 10L saplings

New Delhi: The Delhi government will plant 10 lakh saplings to improve the green cover of the Capital with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia approving Rs 140.74 crore for the project, an official statement said on Thursday.



The budget was approved during the meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) held recently.

"The Kejriwal government is determined to provide clean air to the residents of Delhi and in this direction we are continuously working on increasing the green cover of Delhi.

"This is not just an allocation of funds but investment for the quality of health of Delhi residents. Over the years, the green cover has grown in the national Capital and it will be further improved after plantation of 10 lakh saplings. This project will help us restore Delhi's green lungs," Sisodia said.

The green cover of Delhi has increased from 299.77sqkm in 2015 to 342sqkm in 2021, said the statement.

The minister added that as a part of the project, the forest land in Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, Dera Mandi, Ghittorni, Maidangarhi, Rangpuri, Tughlaqabad, Pul Pehladpur and Rajokri of the Southern Ridge area, which has large chunk of less vegetated forest areas will be eco-restored by suppression/removal of invasive species, wildlife habitat improvement and soil moisture conservation measures.

The forest department will plant more than six lakh saplings on 'mission mode' before this monsoon and another four lakh saplings during the next monsoon season, which is the best time for planting, it said.

Along with native species of Aravali, the saplings shortlisted for plantation include specially grown plant species in the upgraded nursery of the forest department, it added.

These plantations will be taken care of by the Eco Task Force appointed by the Delhi's forest department.

The Delhi government has now approved the tenure of the Eco Task Force for another five years, which will be responsible for maintaining the plantations, protecting the forest areas from threat of encroachment and supporting the forest department in minimizing the threat to thriving wildlife in the area, it said.

Ex-servicemen and officers from the territorial army will be engaged in the Eco Task Force for the creation of a plantation of 10 lakh saplings and

its maintenance for five years, it added.