To ensure quality, govt to conduct surveys of Mohalla clinics every 3 months: Dy CM

New Delhi: While presenting the Delhi outcome budget 2021-2022, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the government will conduct surveys of all Mohalla clinics every three months to ensure quality of services.



Currently, there are 520 functional clinics in the city with the AAP-government implementing a 4 tier health care infrastructure model which includes Mohalla clinics and Polyclinics at tier-1 and tier-2 for providing primary and secondary health care services.

The health infrastructure in the city consists of 88 Hospitals, 12 primary health centres, 1,573 dispensaries, 138 maternity homes and sub centres, 52 polyclinics, 1,119 nursing homes, 388 special clinics and 19 medical colleges as of March 31, 2021, the economic survey report mentioned. The Minister presented the outcome budget for 2021-22 at the Delhi Legislative Assembly, that highlights his government's performance on 1,036 indicators.

Out of the 1,573 dispensaries, the Delhi government has 944 dispensaries under its belt for providing primary health care services to the people.

The state government-run dispensaries include 175 allopathic dispensaries, 503 Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics which further includes pilot projects and regular clinics as well. There are 60 Seed Primary Urban Health Centers (PUHC), 49 Ayurvedic, 22 Unani and 108 homeopathic dispensaries and 17 mobile clinics so that primary health services can be reached in densely populated areas.

The government has also started free radiological diagnostic services and is providing free surgeries in empanelled private health centre's through its Delhi Arogya Kosh (DAK) scheme which is also used to provide medical treatment to road accident victims, acid attack or thermal burn victims.

The report also said that important vital indicators like infant mortality rate, neo-natal mortality rate, under-five mortality rate in respect to Delhi stand at lower levels like 11, 10, and 19 in comparison to All India levels of 30, 23, and 36.

Also, the total fertility rate (TFR) of Delhi is 1.5, which is among the lowest in India (All India level is 2.2), indicating the achievement of the replacement rate. Similarly, the crude death rate of 3.3 per cent in Delhi is the lowest in the country, it said.

Medical institutions decreased in 2020 due to Covid

The total number of medical institutions in Delhi decreased in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to the corresponding figures in the preceding year, according to the Delhi Economic Survey 2021-22. According to the survey report for the financial year 2021-22 presented in the Delhi Assembly on Friday by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, four hospitals are under construction which are expected to be completed by late 2022 or in 2023.