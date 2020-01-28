To empower girls, self-defence should be provided in schools, says Shikha Rai

As the upcoming Delhi elections have engulfed the whole city, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shikha Rai from Greater Kailash Constituency speaks to Nikita Jain of Millennium Post speaking about the issues she will be focusing on. Rai said that sewage clogging and water pipeline are the issues that will be the first thing she would be working on if she comes into power. Quashing the idea of freebies, Rai said that BJP has given a role model of development.

What are the issues that you will be focussing on in your constituency?

This is an authorised colony and was settled 40 to 50 years back. The basic amenities, which is the sewage and water pipelines that were there then in the area are the same in 80 percent of the area. The load has increased as a new system has come up. So, we need to change the system entirely, otherwise, all the time sewage will get clogged.

As an MCD corporator, I had to run around and get it cleaned, although it was not under my jurisdiction. So, we need to change the sewer system and the water pipeline.

Some areas of this constituency don't even get water full time. They get water for half an hour or one hour that too at night, and we do not get clean water. These are basic amenities.

No work has been done in the PWD route in our area which is not revamped, including the footpath as there was no pruning of the roads.

You will see no horticulture person doing the job on PwD roads. All the street lights have been covered with this, nobody bothers about such things.

Pollution is also a major issue but every area should have its kacha area covered with pakka tiles. A collective effort will make a difference. So, in my constituency, I will try to cover up every dusty area.

What about women's safety?

Last year, they threw around the issue of women's safety but the fact is you cannot go around providing one guard to each woman. We can empower women by providing them with physical training so that she should not feel unsafe. Our girl child should be sensitised on every issue. There should be given good teachings in schools for girls, they need to be made stronger. We also need to sensitise the society as a whole. If you say that CCTV is just for women's safety, it is for general security. Overall when you give an environment in the city, wherein women can feel safe that is women's security. You said you will provide martials in the bus, there is no place to move inside the bus, how will the martial protect the women.

There should be a proper transport system, wherein every woman takes a seat. For that, we need to make a proper transportation system. Instead of making the rides free, why not provide an all women bus service.

How connected are you to your constituency?

As a corporator from my ward, I know each and every area, because for the last three years I am working on it. I am living here for the last 20 years. So, I know each and every bit of the constituency. Every day I visit different areas of my constituency, as I know it so well.

AAP has given free electricity and water to the people, what will you do to show voters your work?

We have already given a role model of development, be it Gujarat or any other state where BJP is in power and in the centre also. Any developing country cannot go in for all these freebies. Yes, you give pensions and welfare schemes to the people, give a stipend to students. I personally think, we cannot give anything free service, which has its cost. Electricity bears a cost, so how can you make such a service free? Everyday the cost of the electricity will be increasing. Who has given free electricity? Give the same in summers. You have just initiated it for two or three months and say you have provided free electricity?

What is your campaign strategy?

I am going door-to-door and doing meetings. Through social media, I am putting my views across. This is what I am doing and what I want to do.