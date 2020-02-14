To develop govt schools, states & Centre should run campaign

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday called for a "time-bound" campaign by the states and the Centre to improve the quality of learning in government schools to make India a developed country, saying this is "positive politics". Governments shutting down schools are obstacles in the path of developing the nation, he added.



His remarks came in response to a tweet by his party's Rajasthan unit claiming government schools in the Congress-ruled state will be developed on the lines of those in Delhi.

"This is positive politics. All the states and the Centre should run together a time-bound campaign on facilities and quality of learning in government schools. Only then India will become a developed nation. Governments closing down government schools are obstacles in the path of making the country developed," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

Sisodia, who was in charge of the education department and the deputy chief minister in the previous AAP government in Delhi, had been leading reforms in school education in the national Capital through a huge budgetary expenditure, happiness curriculum, advanced teacher training and other such initiatives.

In budget 2019-20, Delhi government had allocated over 15,601crore to the education sector. Sisodia, who also held finance portfolio, said in his budget speech that the allocation to the education sector is around 26 percent of the total budget.

The government allocated Rs 42 crore as seed money under the upcoming Entrepreneurship Curriculum for students of class 11 and class 12 in state-run schools and those studying in colleges and universities.

Sisodia also announced allocation of Rs 9 crore for the purpose of distributing tablets to students of class 11 and 12 in its schools of excellences and Pratibha Vikas Vidhyalaya. Government school class 10 students will also be rewarded with tablets under a Pratibha fellowship, if they manage to score 80 percent.

Under the chief minister scholarship scheme, the government had also announced an annual scholarship of Rs 2,500 to government school students who scored 80 per cent and above from classes seven to 12.

Delhi government has set up special library within the classroom for the students of nursery to fifth class. Such libraries have been introduced first time in government school wherein attractive fiction books will be placed for the students in the class room itself. It has promoted reading habit, inculate sense of creativity and involve children activities.