To address faulty water meter readings, DJB V-C announces measures

New Delhi: After Millennium Post reported that the Delhi Jal Board has come up with a simple mechanism to address the issue of faulty water meter readings, Vice-Chairman of the board, Raghav Chadha announced that the decision was taken in a recent meeting he convened with all 41 Zonal Revenue Officers (ZROs) along with members of the Finance and Revenue departments.



Chadha said the ZROs were roped in to maximise transparency in bill generation by using the tablets provided.

Several complaints were received by DJB for erroneous water meter readings which induced the meeting. "The reasons can be many, such as feeding incorrect information, a locked water meter, human error, etc," Chadha said. He stressed on the importance of every water meter reader physically being present while reading the meter at a consumer's house. DJB has over 1,000 meter readers and 25 lakh consumers.

Chadha also spoke on "average bill generation" — when the meter is locked, or if the consumer is not at home at the time the water bill is generated — in which bills will be generated on a 25KL per month average basis. Chadha said that water bills generated on average will not be tolerated.

Speaking to Millennium Post, he said complainants can go to their respective zonal offices with their power bill which should be zero if they have been away and evidence of travel and accordingly the concern will be resolved. According to DJB's policy, if the meter read status is other than "OK", then that particular read is considered as an average read, and subsequently, the bill will be generated on an average basis.

The Vice-Chairman also mentioned how top-performing ZROs will be felicitated on a quarterly basis, which will depend on minimum adjustment cases, as well as the least complaints. At the same time, he also emphasised that action will be taken against ZROs with the most number of complaints from consumers, the least accurate bills, and those who make the most adjustments in bill generation.