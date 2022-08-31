TN to adopt education model of Delhi; 3 projects to come up soon

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu has now adopted the Delhi Model of Education with open arms and has welcomed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who will be visiting the state on September 5, and will launch three crucial projects including monthly monetary aid for female students, 26 Schools of Excellence and 15 Model Schools.



The primary focus of the residential schools is to ensure that students from government schools enter institutes of eminence to pursue professional courses in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Medicine).

At present, students from classes 9,10, 11 and 12 are studying in 10 model schools that have been functional since October 2021, located across the state. Model Schools initiative is now being upscaled to additional 15 locations across the state with a budget of Rs 125 crore.

The 26 schools will act as platforms that will groom talent, and nurture the spirit of sportsmanship and diligence while providing exposure to internal and external opportunities, thereby broadening the horizons for students and teachers.

The infrastructure of Schools of Excellence will be upgraded to meet the needs of the learning outcomes. Each of the schools will be provided with well-equipped classrooms as per the need defined by Pupil-Teacher-Ratio.

Tamil Nadu's School Education Minister Thiru Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi wrote on Twitter, "Met Delhi Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi today at his residence at the directions of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru MK Stalin in my capacity as the Minister of School Education, Government of Tamil Nadu. I have extended an invitation to him to be the chief guest at the inaugural function of Puthumai Penn Thittam, 26 Schools of Excellence and 15 Model Schools in Chennai."

The Delhi CM who will be the chief guest at the event said that the country will progress only when we move forward while learning from each other's good works.

"We will be launching three crucial projects together on September 5. Puthumai Penn Thittam where Tamil Nadu Govt will pay Rs 1,000/month to female students as a higher education aid; Schools of Excellence - Like Delhi, Tamil Nadu Govt is now launching 26 state-of-the-art SOEs; Model Schools —15 schools are being upscaled to offer professional courses in the state," Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.