TN CM to visit Delhi govt school & Mohalla Clinic

New Delhi: The Delhi government's Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in the West Vinod Nagar area has been abuzz with preparatory activities in the last two days to welcome Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia.



Officials working on the preparation said that the Ministers will attend a business blasters programme where elected students have put their projects out for display.

"The Ministers will interact with the students who have done good work with the seed money. We have set up all the projects in the conference room so that they can have an interactive session with the young businessmen," Principal of the school L.K Dubey told Millennium Post.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin along with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal will visit the Delhi government school on Friday followed by a visit to the Mohalla Clinic in West Vinod Nagar in the Patparganj constituency.

The Tamil Nadu CM has been impressed with the education model of the AAP government and expressed his interest in witnessing it first-hand, a junior Delhi government official said.

The DMK leader is in the Capital and has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek the Centre's approval for the state government to provide humanitarian aid to Sri Lankan Tamils in the wake of an economic crisis in that country.

In the last two days, the school staff along with junior officials have been busy setting up the programme which will start at 11 am on Friday and is likely to conclude by 1 pm.

The dignitaries will also attend the happiness class and interact with primary

classes nursery and kindergarten and visit the swimming pool on the school premises, Dubey added.

The school has been whitewashed, cleaned, sanitised and an additional 3,000 plants have been added for beautification," the junior official said.