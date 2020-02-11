Tiwari accepts defeat, thanks people of Delhi

New Delhi: Hours after defeat in Delhi Assembly polls, many leaders of BJP accepted the people's mandate. Accepting the party's defeat, BJP president JP Nadda has said that the party respects the verdict of the people. "The BJP respects the mandate given by the people of Delhi. All the workers worked tirelessly in this election and have been engaged in elections day and night. Heartfelt greetings and thanks to all the workers."



Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said that the mandate of the people in the Delhi Assembly elections is paramount. He congratulated Arvind Kejriwal and thanked the voters. Thanking the BJP workers for their hard labour, Tiwari expressed his hope that Kejriwal will work in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Delhi. "BJP had great hopes but we could not succeed as expected and BJP will make an assessment about it," he said.

He also said that workers should not be disappointed, the people have given their mandate keeping something in mind. The good thing is that their vote percentage has increased in comparison with the 2015 Assembly Elections. Their vote percentage was 32 percent in 2015 but now in 2020, it is about 40 percent. Tiwari said that a new politics of two-party systems has started in Delhi and they will have to make preparations accordingly because Congress has become extinct.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh tweeted, "Accepting the mandate of the people, we will work harder and continue serving the people of Delhi."

Meanwhile, Swapan Dasgupta tweeted that there were three obvious lessons for the BJP to learn from the loss of the Delhi Assembly elections, 1) Ideological issues must be supplemented by a solid governance agenda 2) There has to be a vibrant local unit with mohalla presence, & not merely during polls 3) A chief ministerial face is a must. Modi-Shah can't be a substitute.