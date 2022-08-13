Tiranga March for national policy on employment to be taken out on Aug 16

New Delhi: Several civil society organisations under the banner of Sanyukt Rojgar Andolan Samiti will take out a Tiranga March in Delhi on August 16, demanding a national policy on employment, Delhi minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.



Rai, who is also the founder of 'Desh Ki Baat Foundation', said around 200 organisations from all over the country will participate in the 21 km-march from Nand Nagri to Jantar Mantar.

Highlighting "massive unemployment" in the country, he said the Centre recently said in the Parliament that 22 crore people applied for jobs in the past eight years out of which just 7.22 lakh could be employed.

"The Centre says 80 crore people are getting free ration which means we have not been able to enable majority of people in the country to be gainfully employed despite 70 years of Independence," Rai said.

The Rozgar Andolan is an initiative to create awareness among the people about the issue and impress the government at the Centre to come out with a national policy on employment, he said.

India will not develop at a fast pace if millions in the country remained unemployed and dependent on the government, Rai said, stressing the need for mapping of natural resources at local level and creating employment opportunities.

Rai said the Sanyukt Rojgar Andolan Samiti had nothing to do with the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) and his foundation was independently working with it on the issue of employment for last one and a half years.

The Samiti has drafted an employment policy that was sent to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), but no positive response has been received so far, Rai said.

The Samiti has decided to hold Rozgar Andolan demonstration at Jantar Mantar from August 16-21. Further programmes will be announced after getting police permission for the Jantar Mantar gathering, he added.