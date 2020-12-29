Time to utilise our country's talent for our economic progress, says Deputy CM Sisodia

New Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Monday said that the nation should utilise its young talent for its economic progress. He emphasised that the aim of education shouldn't be to just get high salary packages in multinational companies rather it should be to equip the children to create many multinational companies.



Sisodia while attending the third convocation of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) said that students who create new companies will contribute much more to the economic progress of the ocuntry.

In the last four years, IGDTUW has increased its seats from 200 to 1,200 while 200 female students pursuing PhD in the university. The Delhi Government is in the process of providing 50 acres of land for the new university campus to accommodate more students. Every year, close to 2.5 lakh students pass out from Class 12 in the city itself, he said.

Deputy CM said, "As per a report, there are only 31 girl students among 86 school toppers in last 20 years. Boy school toppers get more work opportunities in the foreign countries as well. This highlights the gender bias in our society's operating system."

He said that the true parameter of a university's success should be the number of research papers published or the number of companies founded by its students and that the university's aim should be to inculcate job-creating and entrepreneurial mindset in the students rather than a job-seeking mindset.

Deputy CM said that we should celebrate high salary packages, but we should also celebrate when our students build companies and provide jobs to many.

A total of 487 students received their degrees during the convocation ceremony. Two students of the university received Chancellor award and 11 students received Vice-chancellor award, while one student received Exemplary performance award.