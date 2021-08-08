Time has come for evidence-based policing: Top cop

New Delhi: "Time has come for evidence-based policing and scientific investigation," said Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana while addressing senior officers and police personnel through video conference at PHQ.

Over 10,550 police personnel of all ranks, from constables to the top brass, were present at the meeting. CP Delhi told SHOs, inspectors and IOs that time has come for evidence-based policing and scientific investigation. "Most of the battle of investigation is fought in court when evidence is appreciated. If undertaken properly from the beginning, cases would result in a conviction and enhance police credibility," he said.

Sources told Millennium Post that the top cop also held meetings with officers related to north-east riots. "Discussions were held regarding the police investigation, how it happened and for how long it continued. Every single detail was minutely scanned including trail and chargesheet of riots cases," sources confirmed.

Meanwhile, in the meeting, the top cop directed senior officers that it was the job of the senior leadership to take care of the force as mentors and not find faults unnecessarily. "Pay attention to basics", Asthana said adding that every officer, police personnel must discharge their functions responsibly.

Asthana also said that communal harmony was very important in the National Capital and it has to be maintained by the police through engagement with leaders and respectable of all communities.

The CP, Delhi said criminals have no religion or community and strict action on criminals be done unequivocally. "Complainants, victims and visitors to police the stations be treated politely and empathetically by giving time and attention to them," he directed the SHOs.

He said, let there be fear of police among criminals and a sense of security among the law-abiding citizens, he said. The criminals should have fear of the law and it can only be instilled if we are disciplined to the core. So, every policeman should be a thorough professional and remain updated.

Coming to the issue of Delhi traffic, the police chief mentioned that all visitors to the city form their first impression from the traffic situation and therefore traffic police personnel have the responsibility to not only keep the vehicular flow smooth but also give the best impression of Delhi Police to the public by use of modern technology and road science.

Asthana also announced that an Open House will be held every Friday for members of the force to meet the CP if they have any unsorted issues or grievances. "Your work in areas of law and order, VVIP security and crime investigation are praiseworthy. It needs to be kept up and enhanced," he stated.