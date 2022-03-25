Tillu aide gunned down, cops suspect Gogi aides behind it

New Delhi: Since the infamous gangster, Jitender Gogi was gunned down inside a Rohini courtroom by associates of rival gangster Tillu Tajpuria last year, the feud between the two gangs seems to be smouldering with multiple cases of murders and attacks on each other's gang members.



In what seems to be yet another escalation of the conflict between the two groups, the police have said that Shekhar Rana alias Sannata, an associate of Tajpuriya (who is in jail) was shot dead on Wednesday allegedly by associates of Jitender Gogi.

Initial investigation has revealed that the 29-year-old victim had reportedly organised a party after Gogi was killed by two armed assailants on September 24 last year.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal confirmed that they had received a call about a shooting at around 10 pm at the KN Katju Marg police station, following which police teams rushed to the spot and found an injured Rana inside a Jaguar.

Authorities took him to the nearby BSA Hospital, officials said, adding that he was conscious at the time. However, he was then referred to the Max Pitampura Hospital, where the police say Rana succumbed to his injuries.

Officials said that Rana was found alone in the car when the police reached him and that he was hit twice — one shot was to his rib and the other hit his left thigh.

This is the second murder related to the two gangs in the last two months, and slain Gogi's associates are allegedly targetting the rival gang's associates to take revenge, those tracking the case said.

On January 29, Tillu's other associate, Pramod Kumar was shot dead by three armed assailants, who fired at him 18 times in Outernorth district's Alipur area.

While the police are probing the murder to nab the accused, their preliminary inquiries have revealed that Rana's brother Tutal Rana was also killed allegedly by Gogi's associate, Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja in 2019 somewhere in Narela here.

While the police had managed to arrest Kuldeep Maan from his hideout in the NCR, he was broken out of custody on a visit to the GTB Hospital by his associates in a firefight with cops. Following this, the Delhi Police's Special Cell had tracked down Maan to a hideout in Rohini, where he was killed by law enforcement officials when he opened fire on them instead of surrendering.

Police had said that Tajpuriya along with other jailed associates had managed to communicate with each other and had planned Gogi's execution from within the jail premises, following which tensions between the two gangs only increased. The two had started their criminal activities together more than a decade ago but their eventual rivalry became infamous in the city and had led to scores of gang-related murders.