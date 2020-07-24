Till current edu session, DoE should remain posted in Delhi: Sisodia to HM

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah stating that the Director of Education should remain posted in Delhi till the current education session — March, 2021.

Addressing the letter to the Union Home Minister, Sisodia said that the entire country is undergoing an unprecedented crisis due to COVID-19.

"The worst effect of lockdown due to COVID-19 is on the education of children. Schools and universities are completely closed. The Delhi government is trying to continue the education of children in some way even in this era of crisis through step-by-step planning. The sudden removal of the Delhi Education Director amid the crisis would greatly harm the efforts of the Delhi government of supporting the education of the children in time of Corona," the letter read.

Sisodia said Vinay Bhushan got the charge of Director of Education only for one year, why such a hurry to remove him from the post.

"The 12th class results in government schools in Delhi have been 98% this time. This is probably the first time that the state govermnet schools have received such spectacular results," the letter said.

Sisodia asked Shah the reason for the DoE's transfer. "Were you not happy that government schools in Delhi have yielded good results? Did you not feel that the officials and their teams who have made this possible should be commended and have their work put forth in front of the entire country as a model so that government schools all over the country can get back their lost dignity? it said.

Sisodia wrote, "Under the law, you are the controlling authority of the IAS officers belonging to the AGMUT cadre (Arunachal, Goa, Mizoram, and Union territories). This authority has been given to you so that you consult the chief ministers of these states and territories and deploy IAS officers amongst them. You have ordered these transfers without consulting the chief ministers of any of these states." The Deputy CM has requested the Home Minister to reconsider his decision and change the order of transfer of Vinay Bhushan and allow him to continue his tenure as the DoE till March 2021.