Tikri Border beauty gate to come up in 10 months
New Delhi: The Delhi government has fast-tracked its project to beautify Tikri Kalan border entry point and construct a huge gate there with the tourism department setting a deadline of 10 months from now to complete the work.
According to officials of Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), the aim of the project is to showcase Delhi's heritage and beauty in a way that people can witness the glory of the city whenever they enter the national capital.
The beautification of the road stretches will include depiction of Delhi's history, cultural heritage, and its evolution over the years.
They said that bids for awarding the work will be floated soon and the entire work will be over in 10 months.
"We are about to float tenders for the construction of Tikri Border gate and beautify the stretch at the border entry point. We are hoping to start the construction work within two months at the site. It will take nearly 10 months to complete the entire work at Tikri border," a senior DTTDC official said.
Historic events such as Dandi March, monuments like Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate and other popular tourist hotspots will be showcased through sculptures along the stretch at Tikri border.
LED screens displaying temperature and pollution will be installed along the road.
Sculptures with decorative plants and natural greenery will also be installed near the entry gate to make it aesthetically appealing, the official said.
