Tihar jailers warned of criminal action for 'vague' medical report

New Delhi: A Delhi court has pulled up Tihar jail authorities for submitting a vague report on the health condition of an undertrial, asking the superintendent and medical officer why criminal proceedings should not be initiated against them for the lapses.



Additional Sessions Judge Anuj Agrawal issued the warning after the medical officer, in charge of the Tihar Jail dispensary, submitted a vague medical report and the jail superintendent forwarded it in a mechanical manner .

The judge had sought the medical report of the undertrial Satya Narayan who was admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital on October 1 and was released

on interim bail on October 8. The man had then moved a plea seeking bail on the grounds

of his precarious health condition.

In the health report, the jail authorities apprised the court that no medical status of Narayan could be submitted in view of his release from jail.

The judge rued that jail authorities submitted the medical report without making any efforts to ascertain his medical condition prior to the release on interim bail.

Non-compliance of the direction of any court is not only a serious misconduct on the part of jail authorities but also constitute a penal offence under Indian Penal Code, ASJ Agrawal said in an order dated October 12.

He issued a show cause notice to the superintendent and medical officer asking why appropriate penal action should not be initiated against them for the lapses.

I am constrained to call the report regarding the

detailed medical condition of applicant/accused (prior to his release on interim bail) from Worthy DG, Prison, Tihar Jail, he stated.

On October 18, the court granted bail to Narayan on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 10,000 with one surety of the like amount in view of his precarious health condition.