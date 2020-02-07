Tihar jail inmate commits suicide
New Delhi: An under-trial inmate of Delhi's Tihar jail allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside the toilet on Friday morning, officials said.
The deceased has been identified as Gagan (21), who was lodged in jail number three, they said.
