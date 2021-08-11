Tihar Dy Superintendent booked for murder in jail

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday said they have registered a case against the deputy superintendent of Tihar jail in connection with the death of 29-year-old gangster Ankit Gujjar inside the prison. The development was confirmed by Urvija Goel, DCP West, regarding the registration of the case.

"We have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of IPC and further investigation still going on," the official said. A local court on Monday had directed police to register an FIR and investigate the incident. His mother had filed an application with the court seeking directions to the police to register an FIR. After getting direction from the court police registered an FIR.

Meanwhile, four Tihar Jail officials have been suspended after Ankit was found dead in his cell on August 4. The four officials who have been suspended were deputy superintendent Narendra Meena, two assistant superintendents and one warden.