Tihar: Attempt to murder case follows scuffle between 3 inmates

New Delhi: An FIR under attempt to murder has been lodged after a scuffle took place between three inmates inside the Tihar prison here late on Saturday, where an undertrial was allegedly stabbed by two of his other inmates.



As per police, they received information from the DDU Hospital on Saturday at about 10 pm that an undertrial prisoner, identified as one Sumit Dutt, who is presently lodged in ward number 2 of jail number 3 has been admitted in the hospital with alleged history of assault. After police reached the hospital, they received the MLC of the injured in which the doctor noticed several stab injuries on his body.

In his statement to the police, he stated that he was assaulted with sharp weapons inside jail by his fellow inmates namely Brijesh alias Kalu and Bilauta.

"The injured has received injuries on his thigh, abdomen and over ribs," police said. Police further said that Brijesh too received a single stab injury on his thigh and has been referred to Safdarjung Hospital.

As per prison officials, one of the inmates has 14 cases against him, which include cases of murder, snatching, theft, etc., and has been in and out of jail several times since 2011 while the other prisoner also has 14 cases against him, including one case of murder, four cases of attempt to murder/culpable homicide, snatching, etc., and has been to jail several times since 2002 onwards.

DG(Prisons) Sandeep Goel said that two to three persons had a fight on Saturday and two of them were accordingly rushed to the hospital. He added that no one received any serious injuries.

Prison officials added that both Sumit and Brijesh belong to rival local gangs and often get involved in fights inside prison.

During the latest incident too, they picked up a fight but some of them had knives this time around.

A case under Section 307 of IPC, among other sections, has been lodged and further investigation is in progress, police claimed.