Tight vigil at protest sites; 10 Metro stations closed briefly

New delhi: The security situation in the Capital at the end of the three-hour 'chakka jam' carried out by farmers on national highways in support of their demand to repeal the three farm laws, remained largely peaceful with increased deployment of paramilitary forces on all the three borders along with dense barricading. Drone cameras were also used in order to keep a tight vigil at protest sites.



However, activists and several Left leaders were arrested for a day after the farmer leaders gave a call for 'chakka jam'. As many as 60 people were detained near Shaheedi Park in central Delhi for allegedly holding an agitation in support of the 'chakka jam'. However, all were released later.

As All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha (AIKMS) gave a call to collect at Shaheedi Park, several activists were picked up by the Delhi Police from various organisations early morning.

Speaking to Millennium Post, AICCTU president Surya Prakash said he was arrested by the police early Saturday morning. "Around 10am, they came to my house and brought me to the Burari police station. As I had a lot of work in High Court, I requested them to let me go after which they allowed but accompanied me. This government is being anti-people. Those who are trying to raise democratic voices are being repressed," he said.

IFTU National Treasurer and Delhi president Dr Animesh Das was picked up and detained at 5 am by Kalakji police. Later, all were released. The protest scheduled to be held at 12 noon in Shaheedi Park near ITO area was organised to show solidarity in view of the 'chakka jam' call by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

"60 people were detained from near Shaheedi Park and were released later for not having permission to protest in the area," DCP (Central) Sanjay Bhatia told Millennium Post.

In view of the Republic Day violence, the Delhi Police had made additional measures, including tightening of security and intensifying vigil across the city and its border points. Security forces were deployed at important junctions across the national Capital, including Red Fort and ITO, which had witnessed violence during the tractor rally organised by the protesting farmers.

Multi-layered barricades, barbed wires and nail-studded roads at the protest sites were also part of the precautionary measures taken by the police force.

The police also monitored content on social media to keep a watch on those spreading rumours against the force, officials said.

Meanwhile, police said that the situation at the Ghazipur border also remained "under control" and "peaceful".

Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said, "The overall situation remained peaceful and no miscreant was able to do anything...adequate arrangements were in place at all the three border points".

Also, 10 Metro stations, including Mandi House, ITO, Nehru Place, among others, remained out of bounds as part of a precautionary measure in view of the 'chakka jam'. However, they resumed operations later in the day, DMRC said.

Meanwhile, Tikri border remained closed for both carriage way traffic towards Jharoda Kalan border, Auchandi and Harewali border, traffic police said.

Singhu, Piau Maniyari and Saboli borders remained closed. "Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders are open," traffic police said on Twitter. The Ghazipur border also remained closed for both carriage way traffic going towards Ghaziabad through Murga, Mandi and Ghazipur R/A, road no. 56, Vikas Marg, Anand Vihar and IP, traffic police said.