Tight security at city borders causes traffic jams in Gurugram

Gurugram: Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, security has been beefed up around the Delhi borders. Presence of barricades and strong vigilance has resulted in traffic jams in Gurugram especially in the areas around National Highway-8 where over three lakh vehicles pass daily.



It is important to note that lakhs of vehicles were stranded on NH-8 last year on December 19 after the borders with Delhi were sealed owing to security reasons.

What is making the matter even more difficult for the commuters is the the host of development works that are being undertaken at the busy route. According to commuters the waiting time in these jams can range from 20 to 30 minutes.

Not only the Delhi-Jaipur highway but other borders that include Kapashera border and Mehrauli -Gurugram border have also begun to see huge presence of police officials on either side of the borders.

To strengthen the security measures further, the Gurugram police is also planning to restrict the movement of heavy vehicles, the directive of which is going to be released soon.

Not only at the borders but even in the major city roads the patrolling of law enforcement officials has increased. Some of the roads where the police have placed their barricades includes the MG ROAD especially around the mall -mile, Old Delhi Road, Golf Course Road, Old and New Railway road, Sohna road.

Just like the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, development works around the major city roads are contributing to traffic blockades. Areas, where traffic blockades are being witnessed, include Sohna Road, Udyog Vihar and Mahaveer Chowk.

"Not only weekdays but driving during the weekends has also become a troubling experience even on weekends. Checking by the police officials and development works would have been fine however what has been causing slow movement of traffic is waterlogged roads due to the recent rains," said Ashish Mathur, a city resident.