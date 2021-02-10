Tiff over chicken price: Butcher held for stabbing, injuring customer

New Delhi: A 56-year-old butcher was arrested for allegedly stabbing his customer after a heated argument over the price of chicken here in Southeast Delhi's Madanpur Khadar, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.



As per police, on February 7, a PCR call was received about a person being stabbed, on which police rushed to the spot in JJ Colony in Madanpur Khadar where it was found that the injured was already shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre. After the injured was identified as one Naushad, he allegedly told police that he runs a roadside shop in Shani Market and at around 7:30 pm, he went to one Satto Chaudhary's shop which sells chicken. However, both of them had an argument over the price of the chicken after which Satto and his landlord stabbed and injured Naushad, police said.