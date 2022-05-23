Thunderstorm, rain cool Delhi; traffic snarls reported in parts of city
New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to thunderstorm and rains on Monday morning that brought a much-needed respite from the sweltering heat as the city recorded a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius.
Trees got uprooted in some parts of the national capital and traffic snarls were reported in various stretches, including ITO, DND and near AIIMS, on the first working day of the week.
According to the weather department, this was the first moderate-intensity storm of this season.
Summer is considered to start from March 1. "Normally between March and May thunderstorms occur for 12 to 14 days. But this season saw only four to five thunderstorms and that too mostly dry ones," the department said.
The thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and rain led to a drastic fall in the surface temperature on Monday. Between 5.40 am and 7 am, the temperature plummeted by 11 notches from 29 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperature at 8.30 am was recorded at 17.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, while 12mm of rainfall was recorded till 8.30 am.
The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.
Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, while the minimum temperature was 23.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Constable charged with rape in UP village for refusing to marry woman...23 May 2022 7:35 AM GMT
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' mints over Rs 55 crore on opening weekend23 May 2022 7:18 AM GMT
New Tamil film sparks Cannes market excitement23 May 2022 7:13 AM GMT
AR Rahman unveils first look of Sandeep Singh's 'Safed'23 May 2022 7:01 AM GMT
No financial burden on Haj pilgrims despite subsidy removal exposes...23 May 2022 7:00 AM GMT