'Through WhatsApp', JNU admin's new way of conducting exams

New Delhi: Even as Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) called a meeting with Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) regarding the fee hike issue on Monday, the boycott over semester examination continued inside the university, although the administration has asked students to give the examination through Whatsapp.



Meanwhile, call for meeting came as JNUSU got ready to protest outside Assam Bhawan against CAA, NRC, and detention of peasant leader Akhil Gogoi. "The MHRD called for a meeting over the fee hike issue moments before the students were leaving for protests," said a student who had come from JNU. JNU has been fighting over the fee hike issues for about two months now. The students collectively decided to boycott the examinations, after which the administration took an alternative mode of conducting the examinations. In a desperate bid to make students give the examinations, JNU administration decided to hold examinations through WhatsApp and email.

In a circular dated December 19, JNU registrar took out a notice said that an alternative mode of conducting the end-semester examinations in the University has become imperative in view of the persistent student strike. "In exercise of the powers vested on him, under Clause 4 (5) of the Act and Statues, the Vice-Chancellor has consented to the adoption of alternate modes of examinations, as recommended by Deans of Schools/ Chairpersons of the Special Centres to deal with extraordinary the situation," said the circular.

The Centre chairpersons were asked to prepare the examination schedule as per the requirement of the Centre. "Students may submit the answer scripts either through email or images of hand-written scripts through WhatsApp or through course teachers personally," read the circular.