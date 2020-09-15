Three youth killed as speeding car hits motorcycle at E. Peripheral E-way

ghaziabad: In a tragic incident, three youths have died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car at Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Rewadi Rewda village on Sunday night. Cops said that the deceased include a minor.



The deceased identified as Deepak (20), native of Ghaziabad, Karamveer (19) and Preeyanshu (17), both residents of Delhi had passed the Class 12 and all three were preparing for the police force or Indian Army.

"Around 8 pm on Sunday, police received an information from passerby and immediately a police team reached the spot and took three boys to a nearby hospital where they died during the treatment," said Amit Kumar, Station House Offficer (SHO) of Muradnagar police station.

Cops said that the youths used to exercise together everyday, so that they will pass the fitness test after they passed the written exams in police and army. "On Sunday, after running in the ground Deepak and Karamveer were going to drop Golu in the mid of the house, a speeding car hit their bike from behind and dragged them with the bike almost 50 metre while Golu and Karamveer crashed by car very badly," he added.

As per a local, the driver of the car was look like in a drunken condition and he came outside of the car and saw the deceased but when he saw people are coming towards him, he fled away with his car. "On the basis of complaint, an FIR has been lodged against the unknown person under the Section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of IPC. Police are scanning the CCTV footage of the nearby areas and police will find something very soon," cops added.