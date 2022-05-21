Three workers burnt to death in Fbd factory fire

Faridabad/New Delhi: Three workers were charred to death on Saturday morning after a massive fire broke out in a factory here.



Lithium battery charging cells were being manufactured at the Sector 37 factory that was gutted in the fire.

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against the factory owner and sent bodies to B K Hospital for a post-mortem.

Sources said the preliminary investigation revealed that the owner did not have fire NOC and the factory was being run without registration.

According to police, the incident took place around

11 am.

The fire was extinguished after an hour by fire brigade teams. After this, a police team went inside the factory and found the bodies. The dead have been identified as Satveer, Sunil and Ankit, residents of Lal Kuan in Delhi, said police. "We have sent the bodies to B K Hospital for a post-mortem," said police spokesperson Sube Singh. "This factory made lithium battery cells for vehicles

and the owner has been identified as Ajay."

Minor fire breaks out in new Parliament building

A minor fire broke out in the new Parliament building in central Delhi on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The safety net of the building caught fire, they said.

Information regarding the blaze was received at 12.35 pm and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the fire department officials said.

It was a minor fire, and the fire staff present inside the Parliament complex doused it even before the fire tenders reached the spot, they said.

On Monday, a fire broke out in three temporary shelters for workers engaged in the Central Vista project near the Parliament House.

A minor fire had also broken out in room number 59 of the Parliament building on December 1, 2021. A computer set, a chair and a table were damaged.

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out at a factory in north Delhi's Bawana area on Saturday morning, officials said.

The information about the fire was received at 11.05 am. Seven to eight fire tenders are working at the spot to douse the blaze, the fire officials said.

In another incident, a fire broke out at a shop in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area.

The fire department received information about it at 11.05 am, they said. Seven fire tenders have been pressed into service, the officials said. No casualty has been reported in either of the incidents so far.