Three pose as cops to kidnap teen, arrested

New Delhi: A team of the Delhi Police nabbed three criminals who impersonated cops to commit kidnapping. The kidnappers were identified as Sajid aka Fauzy aka Firoz (27), Vakil aka Vasim (27) and Taibbhar (49), police informed on Tuesday.



Vakil is a resident of the Dayalpur area of north-east Delhi while the other two accused are residents of the Loni area of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Two motorcycles used in the crime, fake police ID cards and demanded ransom money of Rs 1,94,000 have also been recovered from their possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Southeast Delhi Esha Pandey confirmed.

According to the senior official, an incident of kidnapping of a young boy was reported on Friday in the Jaitpur area of south-east Delhi. The victim's aunt received a call from her nephew and told her to come to Lohiya Pul with ransom money of

Rs 2 lakh. She went to Lohiya Pul along with the ransom amount.

However, the police team laid a trap and after some time, the victim was brought to the said place by one of the kidnappers. While the boy was handed over by the kidnapper in exchange for the ransom money, the police team apprehended the kidnapper. However, the other two kidnappers fled from the scene and were later caught as well. A case under appropriate sections has been registered and further investigation is on.