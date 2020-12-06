Three people, including a woman, murdered in separate incidents

New Delhi: Three people including a woman were murdered in three separate incidents in Delhi. In Sonia Vihar area, the body of man bearing multiple injuries to the head was found at his home. Police received a PCR call at around 9:35 am on Saturday regarding the murder of a 50-year-old man at A-Block, Sonia Vihar. DCP (North East) Ved Prakash Surya said, a man identified as Birender Singh was found lying on the floor in a pool of blood with multiple injuries on the head. "No forceful entry was noticed at the place of occurrence. A case under section 302 IPC is registered and being investigated. From initial investigation role of insider is suspected in this case," he said.

Meanwhile, a man who worked as a "granthi" at a gurdwara in RK Puram was killed allegedly over a petty issue while performing "kirtan", police said on Saturday. Both the deceased, Ravinder Singh, and the accused, Darshan Singh, worked at the gurdwara, they said. On Friday morning, while performing kirtan, they got into quarrel over some petty issue, and Darshan Singh hit Ravinder Singh on the head with a tabla, the police said. The accused also hit Ravinder Singh's wife, Maninder Kaur, who tried to stop the fight, a senior police officer said. Ravinder Singh succumbed to injuries at the Safdarjung hospital on Saturday, while the condition of his wife is stated to be stable, he said.

In another case, a woman was murdered by her son in Paschim Vihar. Police have apprehended the accused in the case. The incident was the result of family problems between the accused's father and mother.