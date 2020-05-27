Three new cases in Noida; tally at 362

Noida: Three positive Covid-19 cases, including a healthcare worker, were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Tuesday taking the



total number to 362. Officials said that nine positive

patients were also discharged from the hospital after getting completely cured.

As per health officials, the new positive cases have come up each from GIMS hospital, village Salarpur and village Gijhore in sector 53 of Noida. A senior officer said that the total number of patients who have discharged from hospital in GB Nagar district are 244, maintaining the recovery rate of over 67 per cent. In Ghaziabad, four positive Covid-19 cases were reported on Tuesday taking the total number to 235. With six more patients getting discharged from hospital in past 24 hours, the total number of patients who have recovered are 198 in Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, in a tragic incidents a couple from Greater Noida lost their newborn child on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in the absence of proper medical care.

As per officials, the first child of Rajkumar and Rekha was born in a private hospital in Greater Noida around 9:30 pm on Monday. However, the child was not crying and the doctors asked Rajkumar to rush to a speciality hospital. Rajkumar alleged that ambulance service was not provided to him and was also turned away from CHC hospital in Dadri due to lack of medical facility. Later when he reached the district hospital in Noida in the wee hours, the child was not admitted nor treated and a death certificate was issued after he waited for 40 minutes.

After the family shared a video narrating their

ordeal on social media, district health department took cognisance and issued show-cause notice to private hospital and formed a team to investigate the matter.