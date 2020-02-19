Three Nepal nationals held for killing man in West Delhi
New Delhi: Three Nepal nationals were arrested for allegedly killing a man after he abused them in west Delhi's Khyala, police said on Wednesday. The body of a man — Ajay (28) — with injuries on cheek and forehead was found lying on a road in Raghubir Nagar on February 14, they said.
A case of murder was registered after the father of the victim alleged that his son was killed by someone, a senior police official said. During investigation, a woman said some men slapped the victim and he fell down and the assault was the result of sudden aggression, he said. With the help of CCTV footage and the victim's father, three men who beat up Ajay were identified, said Deepak Purohit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).
Two accused — Devender and Deepak — were apprehended on February 15 and after interrogation they confessed about their involvement in the crime, he said.
