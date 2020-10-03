Three models for film city with YEIDA

Noida: Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) held it's 68th board meeting on Saturday and took key decisions in the development of upcoming major infrastructure and others projects. The authority board also approved some key agendas that are expected to attract more investment in the area while three models have been shared to develop film city in sector 21 along with Yamuna Expressway. Officials said that government is expected to take final decision after examining the feasibility of the three financial models.



The three models sought by YEIDA board focus on the role of authority in the development of film city. According to officials, the authority will analyse their role to act as developer, lessor or sign a public private partnership model with concessionaire. "YEIDA has identified around 1,000 acres of land to develop the film city in sector 21. The film city will be developed in 780 acres area while 220 acres will be utilised for industrial and commercial activities. Facilities like research and development for cinema, TV, OTT industry, digital space and production and

cinema hub will be developed in the film city," said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer (CEO), YEIDA.

The officer further said that a detailed project report (DPR), of the entire land parcel will be prepared before taking a final decision. "The authority shall lese/allot the individual plots to the interested players and cross subsidise as per the approved provisions of allotment. We shall also allot/lease out the entire 780 acres of land to a single developer and the developer shall prepare a DPR to develop or sub lease the individual plots. However, a PPP model in which the authority along with developer shall work in collaboration by forming SPV to develop the project," Singh added.

Apart from film city project, the authority board also took key decisions on the development of Jewar International Airport, interest waiver and changes in map approval for small size plots. The meeting was headed by Alok Tandon, chairman YEIDA, while the CEOs of all three authorities- Ritu Maheshwari, CEO Noida authority, Narendra Bhooshan, CEO Greater Noida authority along with senior officials were present in the meeting