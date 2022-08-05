Three members of Namaste gang held after brief encounter
new delhi: In an encounter with robbers, the team of Special staff of Shahdara district has cracked two sensational cases of robbery committed on Tuesday in the area of Vivek Vihar and Seemapuri while another robbery was executed on the same day in the Sahibabad area of Ghaziabad, UP, the officials informed on Thursday.
The accused people have been identified as Afzal (32), Mohd. Shamshad (23), Shahid (43), Afzal and Shamshad are residents of Murad Nagar of Ghaziabad (UP) while Shahid is from Meerut, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shahdara R. Sathiyasundaram said.
A special team was deployed on secret information to nab the accused near Vivekanand Mahila College at Vivek Vihar, later at about 4.30 am, the accused persons were spotted. Cops signalled the accused to stop but they retaliated and opened fire at the police team, DCP Shahdara said.
A total of two rounds were fired on the team in one bullet hit the bulletproof jacket of SI Prashant. In response, the police team also retaliated and fired on the accused persons. In the encounter, one accused sustained a bullet injury in his leg, DCP confirmed.
During the exchange of fire, cops apprehended two accused on the spot and one at their instance wanted in the two robbery cases of Vivek Vihar and Seemapuri, Sathiyasundaram said.
The accused persons belong to the "Namaste gang" and used to rob morning walkers saying "Namaste".
