Three masked men rob bank of Rs 3.90 lakh at gunpoint

gr noida: Three masked men carrying weapons allegedly robbed a bank in a day light heist in Sector Beta-II of Greater Noida on Tuesday. Police said that the criminals fled away with around Rs 3.90 lakh cash from the Indian Bank branch at Sector Beta-II.

The incident took place around 3 pm when the assailants entered bank as costumers and took the cashier and a customer at gun point before snatching cash.

"The criminals had snatched Rs 2,10,000 from the bank's cashier and around Rs 1,80,000 from a customer who was waiting in the line to deposit cash. When the security guard deployed at the bank tried to stop them, the robbers attacked him too which injured him," said Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police (zone-III), Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Police have formed teams to conduct checking and are also scanning footage of CCTV installed at the bank to collect pieces of evidence. "We are investigating the matter and search operation has been launched to nab the accused. Evidence is being collected and we are expecting a breakthrough soon," the DCP added.