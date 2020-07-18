Three inmates test +ve in Noida jail; officials set up quarantine system

Greater Noida: Panic spread like wildfire at a district jail in Gautam Buddh Nagar after three inmates held there tested positive for COVID-19 over the last few days. However, after the test report arrived, prison authorities have now finally stepped up precautionary measures and finally introduced a quarantine system for new prisoners.



As per a senior official at Luksar jail in GB Nagar district, apart from the quarantine system for new inmates, the jail authority has also been offering them Ayurvedic drinks made from herbs and spices in order to boost their immunity and try to check the spread of infection.

"Screening is done regularly and any inmate with symptoms like cough or fever is isolated. The new prisoners are kept in temporary jail in quarantine for 14 days unless they test COVID-19 negative. Those who have been found positive are kept at Greater Noida Institute of Medical science (GIMS) for treatment," said a senior officer from the district prison authority.

The officer added that social distancing is being properly maintained inside jails among the inmates. Also, the inmates are not being allowed to meet their family members currently and they are made to talk with their family over the phone.