Three held for supplying heroin

New Delhi: Three people were arrested by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch for allegedly supplying heroin in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

A total of 1.1 kg of fine quality heroin worth over Rs 2 crore in the international market was seized during the operation. The accused have been identified as Hukam Chand (45) and Rohit (32), both residents of Sultanpuri here, and Shahid Khan (58), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, the police officials said.

The first arrest was made on August 16 after police received a tip-off that Chand would be coming near Dhan Dhan Satguru Park in Sultanpuri to supply heroin, a senior police officer said.

A trap was laid near the place and Chand, who came on a scooter, was arrested. One kg of heroin was recovered from his scooter, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Chinmoy Biswal said.

During interrogation, Chand disclosed that he had procured the heroin from Rohit, he said.

On August 18, Rohit was arrested from Sultanpuri area. His car was seized and 100 gms of heroin was recovered from it, the DCP said. During investigation, Rohit revealed that he had procured 2 kg of heroin from Khan, the police said.

It was found that Khan was arrested by the Bareilly police with 20 kg of heroin on August 18 and was in jail since then. A case was registered against him at Fatehganj East police station in Bareilly, they said. On September 1, Khan was held.