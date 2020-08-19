Three held for running websites advertising fake govt schemes

new delhi: Three men were arrested for running two websites advertising fake government schemes, the Cyber Crime Unit said on Tuesday. One of the fake websites, which sold a fake scheme called 'PM Shishu Vikas Yojana', claimed to cover government school students and offered bogus monetary benefits for education and health needs. Around 15,000 children had already been enrolled in the scheme.



The Director of National Health Authority, in a complaint, alleged that a fake website named 'www.pmsvy-cloud.in' had floated a purported government scheme and was taking money from people in the name of registration, child insurance, etc.

During investigation, two accused, Neeraj Pandey (28) and Adarsh Yadav (32) were held, who later revealed that they were planning to earn commissions from entities in the health and education sector using the database of enrollees.

Police said that Pandey confessed to another fake website being run by one Suvender Yadav from Patna, who, initially was their partner but later created a different website. Yadav was also arrested.