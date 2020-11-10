Three held for revenge of killing 30-yr-old man

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday said that it has arrested three men in connection with the alleged killing of a 30-year-old man here in West Delhi's Moti Nagar where he was reportedly stabbed 28 times and was also robbed of Rs 2, 13, 000.



Two of the accused, Rajesh alias Bocha, Rajesh, were arrested by a police team after receiving a tip-off that they were approaching Shahbad Dairy through Rithala. On their instance, police managed to arrest "main conspirator" Kuldeep, who allegedly confessed that he used to work at the same transport company where the deceased worked.

"However, after he was fired from the job on unsatisfactory reasons despite his relentless devotion, an infuriated Kuldeep planned to teach the owner a lesson and hatched a plan along with his co-associates to conduct a robbery but ended up killing the deceased," PK Mishra, DCP (Rohini), said.

The deceased, Jitender, worked as a cash clerk with two transport companies, Bombay Kandla and Hardeep Transport, located at Azadpur, police said.