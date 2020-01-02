Three held for protesting outside Union Minister VK Singh's house

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad police have arrested three persons including a local leader of Samajwadi party for allegedly protesting outside the house of union minister V K Singh and pasting objectionable posters outside minister's house. The accused persons also opened fire on the security personnel and other persons present at the house when they tried to stop them.

According to police, the arrested accused have been identified as Jeetu Sharma, a local leader of Samajwadi party, Sharik Kumar and Chetan Yadav, a resident of Govindpuram area in Ghaziabad. Police officials said that the accused pasted posters outside minster's house stating to provide a reward of Rs 501 to the person who will find the minister as they alleged that he has been missing. The accused persons had also put up posters against the minister at other public places including the Collectorate, RDC and outside SSP office and other places on Tuesday. They photographed former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Yadav. Senior police officials along with administrative officers including ADM City, Shailendra Singh went to remove the posters against the minister. Md. Aslam, SHO of Kavi Nagar police station said that police have arrested them after a complaint was lodged by a BJP functionary Deepak Raghav at police station that he was beaten up by some people and accused also tried to kill them with a pistol.