Three held for kidnapping minor, victim set free after five months

New Delhi: Three people have been arrested for kidnapping a 15-year-old girl and forcefully marrying her off to a drug addict here, police said on Thursday.



After five months of house arrest, the girl finally managed to telephone her parents, who in turn took police help in rescuing her. Police identified the accused as Jyoti (28), her boyfriend Dileep Kumar (28), and Jyoti's drug addict brother Ranjan Kumar (26).

The girl went missing in August last year, following which her parents lodged a complaint at the Kalkaji police station. The major breakthrough came on January 10 this year after the girl managed to telephone her parents and informed them that she had been kidnapped and kept in wrongful confinement in Tigri Extension area.

Based on this, the police traced the co-ordinates of the phone call and rescued the girl from Tigri Extension C-Block, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey, said. "After door-to-door verification in C-block, the police team succeeded in tracing the victim from C-130, where she was confined by three people. We arrested them. The girl was reunited with her family," Pandey said.

During interrogation, Jyoti revealed that she found the girl on the footpath in Nehru Place in early August. Three days later, she and her boyfriend Dileep Kumar kidnapped her. Jyoti said she did so to find a partner for her brother, the DCP said.