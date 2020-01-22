Three held for cheating people

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday said that they have arrested three cheats who duped people by impersonating themselves as bank executives to cheat them by getting their bank card credentials.



Police identified the accused as Deepak (19), Mohammad Ali (19) and Sanchit Saraswat (20). They were nabbed from Najafgarh area. According to a senior officer, a complainant lodged a complaint alleging that someone hacked his email ID and also made some transactions by using his credit card details.

Further, the complainant told that the person also knew his new credit card details which were not even delivered to the complainant. The person had also sent morphed photos of his family members on his WhatsApp and asked to transfer one lakh rupees otherwise he will circulate his family photos on the internet. Later the police team nabbed the trio.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said that Ali was the mastermind of this crime. He along with his friend Deepak planned to earn easy money by collecting confidential and bank card details of various innocent people.

"They phoned the people impersonating themselves as bank executives to cheat them by getting their bank card credentials. For this purpose, at first, they conspired with their friend Sanchit who was working as a team leader in the credit card unit of a bank," said DCP South.

Police said that they obtained some confidential data and card details from Sanchit against a monetary consideration. Thereafter, they used to call the persons randomly by telling them that they were calling from their credit card bank.

Hence, they could access the accounts of the victims as well as their Gmail account also. In the process to get easy money, they planned to cheat innocent persons by using cyber tools.