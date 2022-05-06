Three held, 37 detained after scuffle between groups from different communities in Delhi

New Delhi: Another incident of clashes between two groups of different communities was reported on Wednesday late evening, where on-time action by the local police could avert "apprehension of communal tension", police informed. Meanwhile, police arrested three people while detaining 37 in connection with the incident. An official statement mentioned, "On May 4 at about 9.50 pm, a PCR call was received regarding a quarrel between two groups of people from different communities near Photo Chowk under the Welcome police station area. Immediately, police team reached the spot and extra force was also mobilised."



Police said they have registered a case of rioting in connection with the incident.Preliminary enquiry revealed that "a quarrel broke out among youths playing cricket as well as games on mobile phones in X and Y blocks of a park in the Welcome area. It escalated into a scuffle between two groups of people from different communities."

According to the police, the quarrel took place between youths Shivam and Fazil. Later, Sonu and Aman joined Shivam and Faizan joined Fazil. They threw stones at each other.

As more people gathered in the park, a call was made to the police fearing a communal tension, the officer said, adding it was a teacher who alerted the police about the incident.However, DCP Northeast Delhi, Sanjay Kumar Sain said that the situation is under control.

A case under IPC sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 34 (common intension) has been registered at the Welcome police station, he said. A total of 39 people were detained, of which three were arrested. The arrested persons have been identified as Aman, Faizan and Shivam, the officer said. Fazil and Sonu are absconding and efforts are on to nab them, he added. Adequate security arrangements have been made in the area as a precautionary measure, police said. The situation is under control and preventive action under CrPC section 108 has been initiated,

they added.