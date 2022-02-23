Three gangsters held in Delhi after gunfight: Police

New Delhi: Three desperate criminals of the dreaded Raju Bechain and Chhenu gang were arrested by the AATS police team in the north district after an incident of cross-firing during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Police confirmed that the arrested persons had come to kill an eye-witness in a murder case, for which gangster and their boss Raju Bechain is currently under imprisonment at Delhi's Mandoli jail.



Police recovered two semi-automatic pistols, one country-made pistol with 12 live cartridges and one stolen motorcycle used in crime. "On Monday, police received secret information through reliable sources that three desperate gangsters cum members of notorious Raju Bechain and Chhenu Pehalwan Gang of North East Delhi and Western UP namely Fardeen Ansari, Roze Ali and Sadik Raja would visit Delhi. The gangsters are involved in Murder and Attempt to Murder cases registered in Delhi and Western UP and they are coming to kill an eyewitness in a murder case. If a raid is conducted well in time, they might be apprehended with illegal firearms. The above-said information was shared with the senior officers," DCP Sagar Singh Kalsi said.



As per the direction of senior officers, immediately a dedicated police team laid a strategic trap near the Naugaje Peer Majar area of Timarpur. In the late evening three motorcycle-borne suspects, without a helmet came at the spot. But instead of stopping, they sped up and try to escape from the spot and ASI Dinesh started running behind the motorcycle. In the meantime, the last pillion rider Shadik Raja took out a pistol and fired upon ASI. He, somehow escape the shot and fired one round in retaliation. But the team chased, caught and overpowered them without giving them any further chance to open fire.



A case under section 186/353/307/34 IPC and 25/27 Arms Act, was registered in Timarpur police station on Tuesday.

