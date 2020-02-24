Three firemen injured as mob vandalises 2 fire tenders at Bhajanpura

NEW DELHI: With violence breaking out in North-East Delhi, the rioters vandalised at least two fire tenders and injured three firemen while the vehicles were on their way to douse flames at Maujpur and Chand Bagh. The rioters also started pelting stones on the vehicles after their way was blocked.



"Yes, our vehicles were damaged by the mob and 2 fire tenders were vandalised. The mob had stopped them near Bhajanpura and vandalised them. Three of our men are also injured in the violence. Thankfully they are not having serious injuries," said Delhi Fire director, Atul Garg.

Violence broke out in North-East Delhi with rioters torching at least two houses and some shops in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, where pro and anti-CAA groups clashed for the second consecutive day on Monday and hurled stones at each other.

The Delhi police failed to contain the violence as it started making inroads in several areas of North-East Delhi. The violence that was earlier limited to Maujpur soon spread to Kardampuri, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar and Chand Bagh areas.

People started sharing pictures and videos of smoke coming out of buildings, burning tyres, stone-pelting in Northeast Delhi.

"We are too busy today even to talk, it has been a very hectic day with calls from Northeast Delhi pouring in, we are receiving many calls every minute," said a fire department official.

Questions are also being raised on the preparedness of Delhi Police, as on Sunday there were already reports of stone-pelting and even then the violence escalated on Monday morning. Now, the Delhi Police has also appealed for peace from the people of Northeast Delhi.