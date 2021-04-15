Three drown while taking bath in canal Gr Noida

Rahul Singh

greater noida: Three people, including a teenager, drowned while taking bath in Payawali canal in Jarcha area of Greater Noida on early Wednesday morning. It took over six hours for police to recover the dead bodies with the help of divers.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Bhoora (32), a resident of Kankarkheda area in Meerut, Irfan (18) and Feroz (30) both residents of Muradnagar area in Ghaziabad. All three persons worked as labourers at an under-construction powerhouse in the locality.

"Police received information from a local person and a team from Jarcha police station reached the spot. Police began searching for the bodies with help from a team of divers. All the three bodies were recovered by the evening as they floated to a few hundred meters ahead," said a senior police officer.

"Prima facie it appears that the trio had come to take bath in the canal and possibly drowned. Investigations are underway while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem," he added.